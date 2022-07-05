Stafforshire in control as they chase opening victory

Staffs in control

Hosts Bedfordshire start the final day 98 runs ahead, but with only two second-innings wickets in hand.

Staffordshire had begun the day on the back foot after being reduced to 62-4 on the opening evening in reply to Beds’ 296-5.

And things did not get much better as they lost Sahal Malvernkar (15) and Sam Wisniewski (14) to leave the score on 78-6.

However, that brought Tim Maxfield and Daniel Richardson together – and they set about reviving Staffs’ flagging fortunes. Their partnership of 165 not only took them away from a damaging first-innings deficit, but within sight of Bedfordshire’s total. Both batters faced 130 balls, with Maxfield hitting 93 and Richardson 80.

Paul Byrne (61no) and Dan Gibbs (27) then took Staffs into a lead of 63 runs.

And the bowlers then set about dismantling the home side’s batting line-up, with opener James Kettleborough watching his first five partners all fall to Dan Gibbs (5-22), before Richardson then removed two more to leave them staring down the barrel at 43-7.