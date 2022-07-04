Staffordshire in a tough spot on the opening day

Tough start

The day started well for Peter Wilshaw and his side after they reduced the hosts to 82-5.

But George Thurstance and Matt Taylor compiled unbeaten centuries to see Beds close on 296-5 from their 90 overs.

And by the end of the day, Staffordshire had been reduced to 62-4 from 17 overs as Tom Moulton, Alex Mellor, Michael Hill and Wilshaw were all dismissed by the new ball.

At lunch, though, the picture had looked very different.

Staffs reached the break with Beds at 69-4 with Dan Richardson taking two wickets and Dan Gibbs and James Cox one apiece.

Gibbs then struck again early in the afternoon.

But the partnership from Thurstance and Taylor was the best sixth-wicket stand in Bedfordshire’s history.

Thurstance walked off with an unbeaten 117. Meanwhile, Taylor ended on 106no.

In reply, Staffs slumped to 9-2 and 38-3.

And with the score on 47, Wilshaw was dismissed to reaffirm Bedfordshire’s dominance.