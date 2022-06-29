Pelsall cruise into top four with win over Penkridge

Cricket Action from Netherton’s victory over Old Hill in Worcestershire Leagu

Mark Pearse bludgeoned an unbeaten 115 from just 60 balls while Alex Jones’ classy 83 not out inspired Pelsall, who are now fourth in the Premier Division, to victory with more than 10 overs to spare.

Visitors Penkridge won the toss and having chosen to bat at The Pavilion, they racked up a healthy total. Ross Parker’s classy 103 not-out – including 11 fours and two sixes – and Amaan Hassan’s 82 helped them finish 271-5.

Pelsall, though, went on to reach their target in sublime fashion.

Ahsan Akbar, who opened the batting with Jones, was dismissed by Jack Pope but had still come up with a respectable 45 before Pearse shone at the crease.

Also in the Premier, Beacon sit pretty in second after beating Fordhouses by 103 runs.

Joshua Chesworth was the star of the show for hosts Beacon as he proved to be the difference-maker with both the bat and the ball.

The home side batted first and struggled to get into any sort of rhythm. The lower order, however, bailed them out as Mike Brookes came up with 34 and Michael Hartwell produced 58.

Chesworth, in at nine, top-scored with 61 from 42 deliveries as Beacon eventually finished 243-8.

He then proved too hot to handle with the ball, taking 4-31 as Fordhouses were all out for 140.

Third-placed Brewood won by 76 runs at Cannock.

Navi Poonia’s measured 81 from 79 balls coupled with James Clark’s half-century helped Brewood end up 217 all out.

Cannock were then mainly undone by William Marsh, who claimed 4-22, while Dean Lones also took 3-26.

Milford Hall were beaten by eight wickets at league leaders Tamworth.

Sahal Malvernkar (47) and Daniel Betty (42) were the standouts as the visitors racked up a 198-8 total.

Tamworth, though, got there without any major fuss.

At the other end of the Premier table, Wolverhampton seconds remain in the bottom two having lost by 82 runs at Wombourne.

The hosts had Nathan Howell smack 96 from only 47 balls as they were all out for 293.

Opener Dan Bowyer (57) got Wolverhampton to a good start but they failed to find the necessary runs further down the order.