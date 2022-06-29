Ingram hits ton as Worcestershire try to defend 332 lead

Ingram has seized the opportunity to fill the gap left by Australian star Marnus Labuschagne and been making the most of his return to red ball cricket.

He had played only game in that format in four years before this season but has responded with 83 versus Durham and 178 against Sussex in his previous two Championship appearances this season.

Ingram was finally dismissed shortly before the close for 102 and the second new ball will be available first thing this morning with 100 required by the visitors.

Glamorgan captured the final four wickets for 52 runs in 13.4 overs after Worcestershire resumed on 147-6.

Worcestershire paceman Charlie Morris, who scored 29 as nightwatchman and picked up two wickets, said: “I was lucky to survive against Michael Neser last night because he bowled an unbelievable spell.

“We spoke as a batting group about being determined and trying to put some valuable runs on the board.

“I had a decent partnership today with Josh Baker who showed last year that he is a very capable batter.

“There is definitely some bounce there with the new ball and throughout the day there were balls that are still rearing up.

“You’ve got to plug away on those wickets and it will hopefully happen for us in the morning. It is a fantastic game of cricket and set up brilliantly.

“Ingram played really well. It was an excellent knock.

“We’ve got the new ball, they need 100 runs, five wickets in hand and I am very optimistic.”