Dom Sibley century helps the Warwickshire towards a draw

Dom Sibley

Sibley’s patient knock of 102 was backed up by a belligerent 77 from 80 balls by Michael Burgess, ensuring the visitors passed the follow-on target and closed on 396 for eight, just 55 behind.

Nathan McAndrew struck his maiden Bears half-century, an undefeated 54 prior to stumps, while Northamptonshire seamer Jack White ended the day with figures of four for 62.

However, it looks unlikely either of the sides – who have registered just one Championship win between them so far this season – can find a way of increasing that tally on day four.

Warwickshire’s Nathan McAndrew, who scored his maiden County Championship half-century to finish 54 not out, said: “After the first innings, when we didn’t bowl too well, we were pretty far behind the game, but I thought Dom Sibley batted beautifully up top and then Michael Burgess as well.

“Michael’s a really attacking player and I like to go for my shots as well, so naturally we were going to have a bit of intent and on wickets like that you have to.

“It can be a bit boring at times when it’s just slow, straight and hard to score. You’ve got to have that intent to cash in on the bad balls.

“The main objective was to avoid the follow-on and make sure we didn’t give them a chance to crack open the game.