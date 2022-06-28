Kidderminster on tails of leading pack after thrashing hosts

Neil Pinner

An unbroken second-wicket stand of 110 between captain Neil Pinner (66 not out) and Andrew Kimberlin (46 not out) made light work of the visitors’ revised target of 117 in the rain in Shropshire.

Kidderminster had reduced their hosts to 116 all out from 46 overs and it could have been worse for meek Shifnal, who were 42-6 following a dismal start as Chris Steele (4-38) and Josh Tidmarsh (3-32) did the damage.

Despite losing opener Sinel Gunarathne early, Pinner and Kimberlin smashed their side to an emphatic nine-wicket victory.

Kidderminster are fifth and trail the top four by 17 points.

Leaders Smethwick picked up seven points in a losing draw at struggling Ombersley, who are just above the bottom two.

The hosts posted 278-7 from their 55 overs, with skipper Liam Gwynne smashed a fine 120 not out, including 19 boundaries.

Smethwick fell 93 runs short of the target despite knocks from Kadeer Ali (46), Bilal Shafayat (59) and Amritpal Singh’s late unbeaten 41. Former Worcestershire skipper Daryl Mitchell claimed 4-22.

But a healthy lead at the summit still stands at 26 points.

Halesowen elected to bat despite the forecast at second-placed Barnt Green and it paid as off, steered by skipper Alexei Kervezee’s 82 from 94 balls, posted 217 all out.

Barnt Green were given 37 overs to chase down but Ben Chapman-Lilley and Jacques Banton efforts of 31 were the best the hosts could muster as hauls from Eddie Rhodes (4-25) and James Rudge (3-33) helped Halesowen limit Green to 135-9.

Meanwhile, in Premier Two Wolverhampton strengthened their healthy position at the summit with a heavy nine-wicket home win over Bromsgrove, as Warrick Fynn starred with bat and ball.

The visitors opted to bat but were reduced to just 135 all out as Fynn claimed 4-13 and Joe Stanley pitched in with 3-33.

Wolverhampton lost Ramanjot Jaswal early but Fynn and Tom Fell added 131 for the second wicket for a strong win.

Walsall woes continued with a six-wicket defeat at fourth-placed Lichfield. Second-bottom Walsall managed just 119 all out, with only wicketkeeper Inam Ul Haq Muhammad (49) offering resistance.

Jordan Bulpitt struck back for Walsall with three wickets but Stuart Fielding (34) and Riley Ward (32no) did the business.

Struggling West Bromwich Dartmouth fell to a narrow three wicket reverse at Dorridge despite consistent efforts from Ismail Mohammed (48), Kobe Herft (46), Tim Maxfield (35), Dannyjo Cox (35) and Ibbadat Thaman (34) on their way to 255-5.

Dorridge caught the revised target with a little more than an over and three wickets to spare.

Himley claimed eight points from a home losing draw against Harborne.