Staffordshire lose to finish bottom of Trophy group

Cricket

Qualification was already beyond Staffs but it proved a familiar outcome for the visitors at Buckinghamshire’s Gerrards Cross CC, where the hosts were three-wicket winners.

Staffordshire were put into bat, where Mike Hill’s 43 managed to settle down an indifferent start. But Peter Wilshaw’s 24 was the visitors’ next best effort, batting at six, before Bucks – who were gunning to chase down a top two qualification spot – made light work of Staffs’ lower order as they fell for 187.

Conner Haddow and Cameron Parsons grabbed three wickets apiece.

Bucks started swiftly in reply to reach 135-4 and despite three quickfire wickets for as many runs, were able to ease to victory with three wickets and under two overs to spare.

Dorset, who were second, were convincing winners over leaders Wales, meaning qualification was impossible for Bucks.