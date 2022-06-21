Milford win in one of few fixtures to beat the rain

Cricket

In the Birmingham Cricket League Premier Division One, poor weather meant Halesowen, Kidderminster and Smethwick all had their games abandoned before a single ball was thrown.

As a result, all three teams and their opponents received five points each towards their league position.

In Premier Division Two, Lichfield started their clash away at Wem before the weather took hold.

Batting first, they finished all out for 188 from 48.5 overs, with 60 runs each from Stuart Fielding and Riley Ward the highlight.

Wem briefly started their batting run and notched 11 runs before Brinder Phagura bowled out Sam Peate – but that was the last major action of the game before officials were forced to abandon it and Lichfield picked up seven points for their troubles.

Himley, Walsall, West Bromwich Dartmouth and Wolverhampton all had their games abandoned before play began and each team was awarded five points.

In the South Staffordshire County Cricket League Premier Division, Milford Hall and Wombourne were able to withstand the weather as their fixture went ahead.

The visitors, Wombourne, took to the bat first and had a steady start as Shakeel Richards picked up 34 runs from 42 balls.

Nathan Howell (27) and Matthew North (20) also had some success as they finished all out for 101, from 31.4 overs.

Milford made short work of that target, however, as they easily caught them in just 24.3 overs and won by six wickets.

Sahal Malvernkar (35), Waqar Saleem (31) and Sam Beales (20) were their highest scorers.

Every over game across the division played more than 10 overs but was ultimately abandoned due to the weather.

Penkridge put in an impressive display against Beacon to finish 320-8 from their 50 overs, as Callum Morrell picked up 93 runs and Jack Pope earned 75.

For the visitors, Sam Flavell and Jake Cartwright were not out for 41 and 12 respectively when the game was called off. Penkridge picked up nine points while Beacon got eight.