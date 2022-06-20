Staffordshire well beaten in home defeat to Dorset

Playing in Group 4 and coming off the back of a defeat to Wiltshire, Staffordshire were unable to bounce back yesterday at home to Dorset.

Batting first, the hosts struggled for momentum and fell to several single digit scores, before Jack Redman was able to restore some faith with 23 runs.

Michael Hill (28) and Peter Wilshaw (21) were the other highest scorers in a disappointing afternoon that saw Staffordshire finish all out for 115 after 41 overs.

Dorset, who sit second in the group, made light work of the target as Oli Soames eased to 65 runs from 59 balls – including four eights and two sixes.

Later, Jacob Gordon notched 31 runs before Greg Willows rounded off the win with eight runs, to give Dorset the win by nine wickets after just 17.1 overs.