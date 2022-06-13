Central Sparks’ glory bid is ended by in-form Vipers

Sparks bid ended

Sparks battled their way through to the showdown for silverware on finals day at Northampton with a thrilling semi-final success against South East Stars.

But their bid for glory was ended by a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Southern Vipers in the final.

Sparks were restricted to 109-8 from their 20 overs after being 45-2 in the eighth over, with Amy Jones top scoring with 27.

Vipers, who are coached by former England skipper Charlotte Edwards who the cup is played in honour of, then eased home inside 16 overs with with Maia Bouchier and Ella McCaughan both scoring 32.

Sparks had edged out South East Stars by two wickets in a thrilling semi-final.