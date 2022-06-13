Notification Settings

Allex Mellor’s efforts prove in vain as Staffordshire are beaten

Cricket

Skipper Alex Mellor’s impressive 70 was not enough as Staffordshire fell short against Wiltshire in the NCCA Knockout Trophy.

Having kicked off their Group Four campaign with a three-wicket success over Wales, Staffs hoped to follow suit at Warminster Cricket Club but lost by 63 runs.

Wiltshire won the toss, chose to bat and had three players come up with half-centuries.

Peter Wilshaw took two for 48 as Staffs struggled against the hosts’ batting prowess – Jake Goodwin (73), Ben Draper (73) and Joshua Lawrence (66) helping them to a fine total of 345-6.

Reaching that target was going to be a tall order for Staffs, but opener Mellor tried his best.

He smacked 70 from just 51 balls, coming up with 10 fours and two sixes along the way.

Mellor, though, was dismissed by Jacob Linnott, who grabbed three wickets along with Ed Young.

Jack Redman (34) and Tom Hope (32) helped the score but Staffs were all out for 282 in the 48th over.

They host Dorset in the same competition next weekend.

