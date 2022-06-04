Staffordshire start their trophy bid with clash at Himley

The clash, which takes place at Himley Cricket Club, will start at 11am and is free enter with a bar open for spectators.

Last season’s competition saw Staffs bow out at the group stage after finishing third below Cumbria and Cheshire.

But led by white-ball skipper Alex Mellor, they are aiming to do a lot better this year.

Wales opened their fixtures in the competition with a home win over Buckinghamshire last Sunday.

After bowling their visitors out for 179 in 40.3 overs, Wales reached their victory target in 42.1 overs for the loss of four wickets.

That target was achieved thanks to an unbeaten 88 from South African born Steven Reingold.

Staffordshire’s squad boasts many talented players.

They include former Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire batter Riki Wessels and ex-Warwickshire seamer Grant Thornton.

Former Worcestershire academy batsman Zen Malik is another player to keep an eye on.

He scored over 500 runs in 2021 with an average of over 50.

And the squad will arrive at Stourbridge Road after a successful NCCA Twenty20 XI campaign which saw them win six out of their eight games.

This year in the Trophy competition Staffordshire will travel to play Wiltshire at Warminster after their opening clash against Wales.