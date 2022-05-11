Milford get their Premier campaign up and running

Cricket

Stuart Phazey’s side finished third in the Premier Division last year. But they endured a nightmare start to the new campaign with three straight defeats.

But they started well against Hammerwich who won the toss and opted to bat.

Openers Brian Fisher and Ben Traat found the going tough against spinner Alex Hammond.

The duo were only able to find one scoring shot from Hammond’s opening 33 deliveries.

And although he remained wicketless, he went on to bowl his full 10 overs at a cost of just 13 runs.

Eventually, a fine unbeaten 83 from Traat led to Hammerwich finishing on 184-6 from 50 overs. Milford’s reply stuttered along to 84-4 with Waqar Saleem (35) making the leading contribution.

Sahal Malvernkar and James Davis steadied things and put together a match winning partnership of 91 before Davis fell for 30.

Malvernkar followed soon after for 56 but Milford got home with four wickets in hand.

Elsewhere, Wolverhampton seconds lost for the first time this season to Fordhouses – who have leapfrogged them at the top of the table.

After putting their opponents into bat, Fordhouses dismissed Wolverhampton for 178 in 49.2 overs.

That was despite an excellent 91 from opener Simon Lycett.

The hosts managed to reduce Fordhouses to 105-5.

But a brilliant partnership from Parminder Singh (43no) and Matthew Gallear (52no) saw the hosts over the line.

Tamworth are up to second after they thrashed Cannock.

Liam Brazier (57) and Scott Daly (52) top-scored as Tamworth finished on 205-8 from 50 overs.

In reply, Cannock opener Daniel Wood (11) retired. And things went from bad to worse from that point with the team dismissed for just 99 runs in 43.5 overs.

A brilliant innings from Amaan Hassan inspired Penkridge to victory at Whittington. The hosts were dismissed for 181 with Martin Weston (3-41) impressing. Hassan then steered Penkridge to victory with a fine 92 knock from 129 balls.

Pelsall secured a four-wicket victory at Beacon.

The hosts found themselves struggling at 29-4 before Oliver Green (61) put them on course for a total of 202 all out.

But an excellent 97 from Ahsan Akbar and 67 not out from Todd Henderson saw Pelsall achieve their target inside 35 overs.

Brewood also secured victory on the road – winning by 170 runs at Wombourne. James Clark (85) and Greg Clark (67) impressed with the ball as Brewood finished on 302-9.

Aaron Patel, William Marsh, Andrew Calvert and Thomas Holley then all took two wickets each to dismiss Wombourne for 132.

Stafford were another side to get their first win of the season, this time in Division Two of the North Staffs & South Cheshire League.

Stafford overcame Stone seconds after dismissing the visitors for 122 in 35.3 overs at Riverway.

Youngster Matt Turner (4-17) was the focal point in a fine bowling and fielding performance and was well supported by Rob James (2-15).