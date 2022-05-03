Smethwick down champs to show off title credentials

Kadeer Ali

The former Nottinghamshire and Northamptonshire batter’s unbeaten 120 from just 101 balls helped the visitors post the biggest total in the league to date this season as they reached 300-8 after being put in by the hosts.

Together with Kadeer Ali (82), Shafayat helped Smethwick put on 111 for the third wicket having arrived at the crease with the score 66-2.

Warwickshire seamer Manraj Johal then put Berkswell’s reply in immediate trouble when he removed both Tom Mousley and Mohammed Ahmed for golden ducks. An early finish looked likely when the home side sat on 117-7 but Will Elvidge, with an unbeaten 77, restored some pride as they eventually finished on 248-9.

Smethwick sit top of the Division One table after three wins from three matches, level on points with Kidderminster, who continued their own perfect start to the year with a five-wicket win over Halesowen.

Fearsome opening spells from Liam Weston (3-46) and Chris Steele (2-48) had the visitors quickly in trouble at 20-3 with Alex Bingham, Shane Setia and Ed Bragg all departing for ducks.

Simon Gregory, with 52 from 86 balls, helped lead a revival as solid contributions from Wes Griffiths (37), Billy-Joe Cox (35) and James Rudge (30 not out) saw Halesowen post 225-9.

But Kidderminster always had control of the chase, Warwickshire’s Adam Hose compiling 58 from 65 balls before Joe Miszkowski’s brutal, unbeaten 72 from just 48 balls saw them reach the target with nearly four overs to spare.

Worcestershire’s Tom Fell impressed as Wolverhampton ended Lichfield’s unbeaten start to the season in Division Two. Fell’s 95 from 104 balls was the top score as Wolverhampton, who had chosen to bat after winning the toss, reached 277-6.

Lichfield might have reached the target had Stuart Fielding not been run out shortly after reaching his century, when the score was 195-5. Rob Turner thumped 29 from 16 balls to give the chase late impetus but Lichfield could only reach 245-9 as the visitors won by 32 runs.

West Bromwich Dartmouth claimed their first win of the season with an eight-wicket triumph at home to Walsall.

Overseas ace Om Bhosale scored 62 for the visitors and Sukhjit Singh 52 but there was little else in the way of support as they were bowled out for just 213, Samjid Ahmadzai claiming 3-39.

An opening stand of 140 between Danny Cox and Ismail Mohammed ensured Dartmouth were always in control of the chase. While Cox was dismissed for 67, Mohammed finished unbeaten on 107 to see his team home.

Himley sit third in the table after a six-wicket win over Barnards Green. The visitors opted to bat first but found the going tough as they could only manage 176-8.