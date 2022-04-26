Halesowen are edged out in another close-run clash

Halesowen CC v Knowle & Dorridge

Having lost by just four runs against defending champions Berkswell on the opening weekend, the top-flight newcomers were this time downed by Knowle & Dorridge by a single wicket – with only three balls remaining.

Halesowen batted first and managed a strong total of 246-8.

Opener Alex Bingham registered a very steady 59 from 92 balls.

Billy Cox (50) also came up with a half century while skipper Alexei Kervezee chipped in with 46.

Knowle & Dorridge, though, had Warwickshire’s Ethan Brookes on song as he took four for 46 with the ball before top scoring (61) with the bat.

An unbeaten 46 from Martin Donald helped them over the line, while marquee signing Carlos Brathwaite had a better weekend.

After a difficult Birmingham League debut which saw the West Indies star out for a duck, fail to take a wicket and also have his car stolen, he at least had a victory to savour this past weekend.

For Halesowen, it was another cruel defeat and they will hope to make it third time lucky this coming Saturday as they travel to Kidderminster, who are in high spirits after making it back-to-back victories.

Neil Pinner was the star of the show as they prevailed by 42 runs at Leamington.

The captain truly led by example with a brilliant unbeaten 137 from 109 balls than included 15 fours and three sixes.

That paved the way for an impressive total of 291-6, with Callum Bennett also hitting 54 and opener Sinel Gunarathne providing 37. Kidderminster then took wickets at regular intervals as Leamington slumped to 138-7, before a valiant effort lower in the order from Josh De Souza (55) saw them eventually all out for 249.

Smethwick also picked up their second straight win as they beat Barnt Green by six wickets.

The class of Kadeer Ali shone through after Smethwick looked to be on their way to defeat.

Barnt Green were allowed to bat first and having finished 182 all out, they quickly reduced the Broomfield outfit to 35-4.

The fourth wicket, though, was the final success of the day as Ali (99 not out) and Amritpal Singh (66 not out) shared an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 148 to see Smethwick through with six overs to spare.

In Premier Division Two, West Bromwich Dartmouth endured a day to forget at Wem.

Dartmouth batted first but were all out for just 75 after 28 overs, with Kobe Herft (23) the only batter to get into double figures.

Wem then made quick of reaching their target, finishing 80-2 after 15 overs.

Wolverhampton were had a fine day with the bat and the ball as they breezed past Worfield by 210 runs.

Warwick Fynn (124) grabbed his first century for Wolverhampton as they ended up 268-5.

Adam Finch was then ruthless with the ball as he took a fantastic five wickets for just nine runs as Worfield were all out for 58.

Walsall had overseas player Om Bhosale come up with 95 as they won by 80 runs against Himley.

Walsall also had John Bulpitt take five for 27 with the ball.