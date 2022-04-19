Kidderminster get their season off to perfect start

Kiddy win

Fresh from their third-place finish last season, a consistent scoring run from the hosts put them in good stead to secure victory.

An effective partnership from Sinel Gunarathne and Nathan Round gave Kidderminster a base to work from as they put on 60 runs, before Adam Hose entered the fray and smashed 84 runs from 84 balls – including three sixes – in a dominant display.

Fellow batters came and went but a strong showing from Callum Bennett saw him score two sixes and nine fours in his 67-run inning – leaving Kidderminster all out for 252.

With a decent total to chase, Shrewsbury came out strongly as Will Parton and Dan Humes scored 71 and 52 runs respectively at the top of the order.

After that, however, only Edward Barnard achieved double figures with 27 runs as Shrewsbury finished on 210 – handing Kidderminster the win by 42 runs.

Meanwhile, Smethwick also tasted victory on the opening day as they won away at Moseley by three wickets.

The hosts batted first with Abraash Khan (84), Asim Shoaib (37) and Ali Awan (17) their highlight scores as they finished all out for 246. Smethwick then had a solid start to their batting session as Kadeer Ali picked up 13 and Muhammad Qamar Khan scored 61.

A superb century from Bilal Shafayat then put them in a commanding position as they passed the mark and scored 251 with three wickets remaining.

Halesowen, however, started the season with a narrow defeat as they lost by just four runs away at Berkswell.

The hosts had an excellent start as Ateeq Javid notched 105 runs. Their next highest scorers were Nick James (33) and Thomas Milnes (63) as they finished on 267 runs from their 50 overs.

Halesowen made a good start with the bat too as Alex Bingham (50), A J Hinkley (23) and Edward Bragg (105) put them in a decent position.

But Halesowen coundl not quite take full advantage after that start and finished their 50 overs just four runs short on 263.

Meanwhile in Birmingham League Premier Two, Himley secured a comfortable win over Wem by four wickets.

Oliver Cox was the star of the show with 110 runs from 107 balls, including 12 fours and one six.

Newly-promoted Lichfield also won on the opening day as they beat Barnards Green by 52 runs.

Despite coming down from Premier One last season, Walsall started the season with a loss by 29 runs to Bridgnorth, while Wolverhampton – who were skittled for just 94 runs – lost by seven wickets to Dorridge.