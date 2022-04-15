Promoted Halesowen are targeting a top-end fight

Skipper Alexei Kervezee believes they can compete at the top end of the table after making some solid additions over the winter.

Alex Bingham has been brought in from Stourbridge – also taking up a head coach role with the club – along with Bridgnorth batter/wicket-keeper Simon Gregory and batting all-rounder Billy Cox from Walsall.

The core of the side that ran away with the Premier Two crown remains as well.

"As a club and as a team, we deserved to go up last year," said Kervezee.

"The core of the team has stayed together and we've added some very good players to what we have already. So, I'm very hopeful.

"Simon, a batter/keeper, joins us from Bridgnorth. Alex comes in from Stourbridge as a player-coach. Billy has joined us from Walsall, and his numbers are very, very good.

"Alex has come on as head coach and he's been immense during the winter period already.

"All three of them are going to add a lot of value in different ways."

Halesowen could not have asked for a tougher start as they begin at last year's champions, Berkswell.

Kervezee, though, goes into the clash – and the season as a whole – with confidence.

"I'm one of those people, I'm massively ambitious as a captain and cricketer," he said.

"For me, there's no point just saying 'we're going to end up in mid-table'.

"Ultimately, it's one of those things, you go into the season and you want to win the thing.

"It's our first year in the league and, obviously, you want to make sure you're there next season as well.

"But, for me personally, aim as high as you can.

"We're playing Berkswell first and they're obviously a very strong side, but I look at our team and if we play well on the day, I don't see a reason why we can't beat them."

Kervezee added: "Everyone is looking forward to it and there is a massive feel-good factor here. I'm quietly hopeful that we can do very well."

Also in Premier One, Smethwick have been very busy over the close season – bringing in several new faces.

Marquee signings Kadeer Ali and Manraj Johal have both been snapped up from West Bromwich Dartmouth.

Yasir Ali (Sandyford), Abaan Khan (Dartmouth), Bilal Shafayat (Cavaliers & Carrington), Amritpal Singh (Wolverhampton), Rajpal Beniwal (Leycett), Tazeem Ali (Attock) and Roshan Venkataraman (Dorridge) have also joined.

The new-look side get their season started at Moseley.

Kidderminster, meanwhile, have stuck to their guns after finishing third in the table last campaign. They kick off the term at home against Shrewsbury.