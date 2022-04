Vettori is back in charge of Birmingham Phoenix

New Zealand's Daniel Vettori during a nets session at Headingley, Leeds. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday May 23, 2013. See PA story CRICKET New Zealand. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only. No commercial use. Call 44 (0)1158 447447 for further information..

During The Hundred’s debut season, the 43-year-old was assistant coach for the Phoenix and took charge on an interim basis with Andrew McDonald unable to travel to England due to ‘scheduling issues caused by the pandemic’. The appointment of the former New Zealand international came after McDonald was selected as the new Australia men’s team head coach.

Vettori said: “I absolutely loved my time working with the Birmingham Phoenix squad as head coach last summer, so taking on the role on a permanent basis was a very easy decision.

“We made great strides in the first season and all coaches and players loved seeing the tournament develop, and we had such great support every time that we took to the field at Edgbaston.”

Under Vettori’s leadership, the Phoenix reached the final of the inaugural competition before losing out to Southern Brave at Lord’s.

“We want to go one better,” he added. “It’s a tough competition, but we’ve retained well and recruited some excellent players through the draft. We look an even stronger outfit than in 2021 and hopefully we can continue to entertain the Birmingham Phoenix fans who get behind us.”

Cricket Australia (CA) appointed former Test all-rounder McDonald on a four-year contract. McDonald, 40, who has been interim head coach since February, joined Australia’s coaching team in 2019 after leading Victoria and the Melbourne Renegades to all three domestic competition titles during the 2018-19 season.

CA said McDonald ‘brings a wealth of coaching experience to the position having also held head coaching roles in the Indian Premier League and in English county cricket’. The 40-year-old has also previously held the role of senior assistant coach alongside former head coach Justin Langer.

The latter’s shock departure in early February sparked harsh criticism from a host of former cricketers, including the late Shane Warne. Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden were others to take issue with CA’s treatment of Langer when the team had just won the World Cup and the Ashes.

The outrage had prompted captain Pat Cummins to clarify that there was never any issue with the Langer’s ‘intensity’ but the side needed a ‘calmer’ and ‘more collaborative’ approach.

McDonald’s appointment as the new head coach comes after last week’s historic tour of Pakistan, where he coached the Test side to a series victory, lost the one-day series 2-1 and won the only T20 International.

“The journey so far has been particularly pleasing, and I am honoured to be given this incredible opportunity for what is an exciting period ahead,” McDonald said. “The success of the World Cup, the Ashes Series and now Pakistan has been testament to the hard work and leadership of Justin, Pat and Aaron along with the players and the support staff.

“My plan is to build on the growth, depth and experience of the squad while working collectively with the group and across the game. There are many challenges in the short-term which I know excites the leadership group, the players and the staff. I’d also like to thank my family for their support.”

CA chief executive Nick Hockley said: “We interviewed several excellent candidates for this role, which is one of the most important in Australian sport.

“Andrew has already shown he is an outstanding head coach and the vision he outlined for the role during the appointment process was both impressive and exciting, making him our clear choice.

“We are proud of the way the team played and the respect shown throughout the tour of Pakistan under the leadership of Andrew, Pat and Aaron and really pleased Andrew is taking on the role permanently.”

Executive general manager Ben Oliver said: “Andrew has done an outstanding job as interim head coach and has had a positive impact on the squad.

“I am looking forward to supporting Andrew and the team as we plan for an exciting period, which includes tours to Sri Lanka and India, a T20 World Cup and the home summer before an away Ashes series.