Worcestershire frustrated as Leicestershire dig in for draw

The 28-year-old left-hander batted throughout the final day for 104 not out as Leicestershire, who had been set 370 to win after Worcestershire declared on their overnight score, finished on 218 for nine after last man Beuran Hendricks kept out 60 deliveries at the other end.

Worcestershire had looked odds-on to open their Division Two season with a win after reducing their hosts to 82 for five at lunch 122 for seven midway through the afternoon session after teenage spin bowler Josh Baker produced a career-best four for 51.

To compound their frustration, they missed a chance to remove Azad on 75 at 153 for eight when wicketkeeper Ben Cox spilled a legside catch off seamer Ed Barnard.

Azad’s vigil had lasted six hours and 17 minutes when the last ball was bowled.

Worcestershire head coach Alex Gidman said: “I’m just gutted for the players. We worked really hard and played some really good cricket over the four days and I’m pleased with everything we did, but we just couldn’t quite get over the line at the end.

“I felt we played some outstanding cricket, first to have got ourselves out of a little hole at 40 for four with some wonderful batting in the first innings and then there with some great seam bowling to get those first 10 wickets.

“We had to do something very special to get ourselves in a position to win the game but we did that with some batting on the third evening that was very good to watch.