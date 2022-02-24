Warwickshire Bears appoint new bowling coaches

Warwickshire appoint new bowling coach

The 47-year-old Australian replaces Graeme Welch, who left Edgbaston at the end of last season to join Hampshire.

Mason will join up with the Bears in April after relocating from Down Under, where he was part of the coaching team which helped the Perth Scorchers win a fourth Big Bash title last month. He also helped Western Australia claim the One-Day Cup in 2020.

Mason spent more than a decade as a player with Worcestershire before also taking on the role of bowling coach at New Road.

Allan Donald, Dale Steyn, Donovan Miller and Courtney Walsh are reported to have been among the candidates he has beaten to land his new role with the Bears.

“We spoke to several very strong candidates from around the world in this recruitment process, which highlights how highly regarded Warwickshire is,” said Bears director of cricket, Paul Farbrace.

“Matt has become an excellent bowling coach and we are delighted to bring him to Warwickshire. While he has coached trophy winning teams and is vastly experienced of English bowling conditions, he has also played a big part in developing several Australia bowlers, including Cameron Green and Jhye Richardson.”

Warwickshire have also appointed Mohamed Sheikh as their second XI bowling coach. Sheikh, who made his first-class debut with the Bears in 1997, was on the club’s performance pathway coaching team between 2015 and 2018 and had recently been employed as a consultant.