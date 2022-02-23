Birmigham Phoenix retain Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali for Hundred

England's Moeen Ali

New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milnes will also play for the Edgbaston-based franchise in the second edition of The Hundred, though his international captain Kane Williamson has been released.

In total, 10 members of the men’s squad who reached last season’s final have been retained.

England and Warwickshire all-rounder Chris Woakes has re-signed for his hometown team having missed last season’s inaugural tournament through injury, with his Bears team-mates Henry Brookes and Chris Benjamin are also part of the squad, along with Tom Abell, Benny Howell, Will Smeed and Miles Hammond.

Wolverhampton’s Georgia Elwiss and Shropshire ace Eve Jones are among 12 members of the women’s squad staying with the Phoenix.

Australia superstar Ellyse Perry and New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine will also team up with Birmingham for the first time after missing last year due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The women’s team reached the eliminator of the tournament, narrowly losing out on a place in the final. “We’ve retained many of the best players in the world to represent Birmingham Phoenix and to challenge to win both competitions again in 2022,” said Phoenix general manager Craig Flindall.

“Both teams came so close to winning the inaugural titles playing a bold and exciting brand of cricket, which our supporters got behind and loved watching.

“We want to build on the great performances from 2021 by keeping as much of the team together as possible and making Edgbaston a real fortress again in 2022.”

The remaining places in each squad will be filled during The Hundred draft, which takes place on March 30.

Birmingham Phoenix’s programme of games at Edgbaston starts on Wednesday 10 August as the men’s team look for revenge on 2021 champions, Southern Brave.

The three double header days with men’s and women’s fixtures are set for August 15 against Midlands rivals Trent Rockets, August 19 versus Northern Superchargers and August 28 against Manchester Originals.