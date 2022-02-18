Worcestershire swoop for prolific Azhar Ali

Pakistan's Azhar Ali with a thumbs up as they leave the field for tea during day three of the Third Test match at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton..

The 36-year-old, who has compiled 6,721 runs at an average of 42.53 in 91 Tests with 18 hundreds, should be available for all 14 of the Pears’ four-day games.

Azhar will replace Matthew Wade as one of Worcestershire’s overseas players after the Australian secured an Indian Premier League deal.

Worcestershire chairman Paul Pridgeon said: “I think it is a fantastic signing and Alex Gidman (head coach) is delighted. Azhar should be available for all 14 County Championship matches.

Outstanding

“His record in Test cricket is outstanding, and he offers great experience and is of high quality.

“He has got a lot going for him, and it is excellent as well that we’ve got someone available to play County Championship cricket all summer.

“It gives us that stability. Azhar will be great in the dressing room as well and will also be able to pass on some good information and experience to the young lads.

“We spoke to Andy Hurry (Somerset head coach), and he said Azhar is singularly the nicest human being you could ever come across.