Tom Waterhouse will go down in the record books at Himley

Tom Waterhouse (cricket manager) and Stuart Price (captain) hold trophies

Waterhouse, who died last month, helped transform the club into the one of the strongest in West Midlands cricket through more than four decades service as player, coach and administrator.

His impact on the regional game while on the board of the Staffordshire Clubs League was, meanwhile, even more profound.

“Tom was a champion of our league and cricket in this area,” explains Bill Tranter, the league’s current chairman. “He was instrumental in changing the landscape of cricket in the region.”

A strong all-round sportsman, Waterhouse played football for more than two decades, once scoring more than 30 goals in a season for Stourbridge.

But his first love was always cricket and it was at Himley he found a permanent home, first joining the club as a Sunday player in 1972 having previously played for Accles and Pollock in the Birmingham Business Houses League.

He became captain in 1974, leading the first XI to notable wins in the British Steel Knockout and Express & Star Knockout competitions. Waterhouse also played representative cricket for the Midland Club Cricket Conference and captained the Worcestershire Cricket Association.

“As a player he was one hell of a competitor and a great motivator,” explains Gordon Lewis, a long-time friend and current Himley chairman.

“He was a good all-round player, both as a batter, bowler and fielder. He was highly respected by everyone.”

After hanging up his spikes in 1984, Waterhouse moved into administration, doing pretty much every job imaginable at Himley from secretary to publicity officer and chairman of selectors. It was while in the latter role the club reached the final of the National Village Knockout in 1988, playing at Lord’s. He was also a strong influence on the team which won promotion to the Birmingham League in 2022.

Waterhouse’s most important work away from the club came during the 1990s with the Staffordshire Club Cricket League.

As vice-chairman of the newly-formed league, he was front and centre of negotiations regarding a restructure which eventually led to the creation of the regional pyramid as it stands today. For the first time clubs from the Staffs Clubs could win promotion to the Birmingham League, which had previously been a closed shop.

“Tom was determined there should be a place for the champions to go up,” explained Tranter. “He spent a great deal of time negotiating with Nick Archer at the Birmingham League in order to make that happen.”

“It took 18 months of negotiations and we had to sell it to the clubs. That was the big thing,” reveals fellow committe member John Priest. “Tom was very forceful in that. He wanted the amalgamation so the clubs in our league could play in the Birmingham League, encouraging top class cricket.

“He was very authoritative. He knew what he wanted. He was very helpful as well. You could talk to him.”

Tom Waterhouse second from right front row.

In addition to his work with the league, Waterhouse also served on the Staffordshire Cricket Board as both chief executive and secretary and on the county’s Youth Cricket Charity Committee.

His efforts did not go unnoticed. In 2004, Waterhouse was presented with an Outstanding Services to Cricket Award by the ECB, having also been honoured by Wolverhampton City Concil for services to cricket in the community.

For Waterhouse, cricket was very much a family affair. His wife Pat was also a vice president at Himley, having chaired the ladies committee for many years. Son Robert played for the first-team, while daughter Nicola was scorer.

He was, first and foremost, a people person and a mentor to countless players at Himley and beyond.

“Tom was an important figure in my education, whether it be learning about the game or the local scene,” explains former Himley skipper Greg Wright.

“I first got to know him when I played for Penn in the mid-1990s. When I went to Himley he was always talking to me about some of the innings I’d played at Penn. He had a brilliant memory for games and things like that.

“He was one of those guys who would talk to you when he knew you were struggling. He just had a good sense of what to say and when to say it.

“He was not just a bloke who would only talk to you when things were going well. He would seek you out when you were having a hard time of it and I think that is probably the mark of a really good bloke. Not many people would make that effort.”

“He had fantastic dedication and interest in the past. He did a lot of storytelling. That is one of his big legacies, passing on the stories of old.

“That is really important, when you get a bit older you appreciate where things have come from a bit more.”

To that end, Waterhouse was responsible for the publication of a book detailing Himley’s history, The First 125 years, in 2018.

“He never failed to send me the Express & Star cuttings, so he was a kind of historian as well,” says Lewis.

“He was great at telling a yarn. There were some great stories about him too, though some of them not suitable for publication!

“In recent years he was not able to come to the club as much due to ill health but he always kept in touch.