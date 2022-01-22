Staffordshire CCC on lookout for senior players

Staffordshire County Cricket Club

For the first time, the club will field two teams in both the over 50s and over 60s national competitions.

And they are on the hunt for new players with training sessions in the nets – and a number of friendlies – due to take place in early May.

Kevin Smith, chairman of the over-60s group, said: “These national competitions offer the opportunity for seasoned veterans to participate in competitive matches against cricketers of a similar age and take place at some of the finest grounds throughout the Midlands and further afield.

“If you’re still play competitive cricket at the weekends in Staffordshire then we’d be delighted to hear from you.”

Senior games take place against local counties including Derbyshire, Shropshire, Warwickshire and Worcestershire

The over 60s second team travels further afield for two fixtures against Lancashire and Yorkshire Ridings.

Plans are also in place for an over 70s side – with the club continuing to work with Staffordshire Cricket to expand participation and deliver cricket to all senior age groups.

Staffs Seniors have also appealed to other clubs to help them stage fixtures. With over 20 home games for both age groups, they are looking for venues that can stage games on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.