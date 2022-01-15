Cannock cricketers get set to return to training sessions

Cannock Cricket Club First XI stock picture

The club, who are seeking new sponsors for the 2022 season, will begin indoor sessions starting on Monday, January 24 for junior and two days later for senior players.

Juniors for under-nine and under-11 squads (school years one to six) will be practising from 6-7pm at Kingsmead Technology College, Kings Avenue, Hednesford.

Under-13 players (school years seven and eight) will train from 6-7.15pm at Cannock Chase High School’s Upper Sports Hall, off Calving Hill, Cannock.

The club’s under-15s and 16s (school years nine to 11) will train from 7.30-8.45pm at Cannock Chase High School Upper Sports Hal.

New senior players are welcome to train on Wednesdays, starting on January 26 from 7-9.30pm, again at Cannock Chase High.

The club have a flourishing women’s and girls’ section playing hard and softball cricket. Their dedicated training sessions are also on Wednesdays, also starting January 26 from 6-7pm, again at Cannock Chase High.

The sessions will run until Easter, costing £3.50 per session.

Coaching will be given by some of the club’s 18 qualified ECB and DBS-cleared coaches. For more information, please contact Graham Machin on 07836 371 043.