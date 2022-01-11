Ex-Staffordshire man Matt Parkinson pens new Lancashire deal

Matt Parkinson

The 25-year-old former Staffordshire cricketer, named in the England Lions party that shadowed the senior side in the early part of the Ashes, has played 106 games in all formats for Lancashire since making his first-class debut against Warwickshire in 2016.

Parkinson is regarded as one of the best white-ball spinners in the country, and has featured in five one-dayers and four Twenty20s for England, while he averaged 20.55 in last year’s County Championship.

“It is a great feeling to know that I will be playing my cricket at Emirates Old Trafford for another two seasons and hopefully many more after that,” said the academy product.

“The club has shown great faith in me since my early days in the academy as a 13-year-old and I hope that my performances in recent years have repaid their trust and will continue to do so.

“Last year felt like a real breakthrough season for me in red ball cricket and it was brilliant to be able to contribute to so many winning performances.”

Among his 36 first-class wickets in 2021 were highlight-reel deliveries to Adam Rossington and Delray Rawlins, extracting sharp turn and castling both batters, with footage of both dismissals earning rave reviews.