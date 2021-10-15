Ex-Albion man Dan Ashworth joins Bears

Dan Ashworth

The 50-year-old will combine the job with his technical director role at Premier League Brighton.

Having initially joined the Baggies as a youth coach in 2004, Ashworth impressed after being promoted to technical director in 2007.

That led to him joining the FA where he led the England DNA project to help create winning national teams at all levels.

During Ashworth’s time with the national side, England achieved World Cup wins at under-17 and under-20 level.

And at senior the team achieved a fourth placed finish at the 2018 World Cup.

The cricket audit committee at Warwickshire is responsible for for the club’s elite teams and high-performance structure. It also includes director of cricket Paul Farbrace, chief executive Stuart Cain, chairman Mark McCafferty and long-standing members John Dodge and Jon Winspear.

Cain said: “We want to create the best high-performance structure and culture within the game.

“The club prides itself on being innovative and we have no hesitation in looking beyond traditional cricket circles to achieve our goals.

“Dan has been working at the highest level of football for years and has been instrumental in developing teams that have achieved success on the world stage.