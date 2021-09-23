Bears in charge of their destiny in Championship

In reply to the Bears’ 367, the visitors closed the second day on 239 for five after another compelling day much enjoyed by the excellent crowd in the Birmingham sunshine.

The morning session was a belter. After the Bears resumed on 283 for four, Craig Overton sent them into collapse with five for 88.

Then a thrilling cameo from Danny Briggs (53 not out, 31 balls) lifted his side to 350 and the fourth batting point they needed to take control of their destiny. If they take full bowling points and go on to win, they will be champions.

Warwickshire then faced the hard yards of taking 20 wickets on a good batting pitch. They prised out five but Somerset resisted resolutely, led by from Tom Lammonby (59, 88 balls), Azhar Ali (60, 124) and Steven Davies (48 not out, 79).

It was a fascinating day with two sessions of absorbing cricket following an extraordinary morning in which the Bears faltered, floundered, then rallied in an exuberant fashion that brought their fans to their feet.