Centurions lead Beacon to win ahead of cup success

Beacon - D. Green (137).

Beacon, who opted to bat first, made the perfect start on Saturday as James Fildes found his rhythm and notched 117 runs from 135 balls.

From there the hosts slowed down and achieved only 21 runs from the next four wickets before Dan Green stepped up.

The skipper smashed 137 runs from just 96 balls and Beacon ended their innings on 353-7.

Penkridge had a tough task ahead of them and started slowly, with Beacon bowler Ollie Green taking the first three wickets having only conceded 23 runs.

Ross Parker (43) added some stability for the visitors but they paid for their inconsistency and finished all out for 103 – handing Beacon the win by 250 runs.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Beacon made home advantage count in a dramatic first team knockout final against Tamworth

The hosts were in early trouble when they replied after being reduced to 20-3 and then 37-4.

But captain Dan Green steadied the ship with 58 before his brother Ollie Green continued the push for victory.

Beacon needed nine to win off the last over but Jacob Flower conceded just two runs and picked up a wicket from the first five deliveries.

Ollie Green then smacked a six off the final ball to tie the scores and force a super over.

Beacon scored 15 from their super over with Dan Green hitting 10 from the last two balls.

Beacon then took two wickets from four balls to wrap up the win.

Back in the South Staffs County League, top-of-the-table Lichfield fell to a defeat against second-placed Tamworth.

A half century from Callum Render was the highlight for Tamworth, who finished all out for 191.

Lichfield then took the bat and made a decent start through Will Davies (11) and Rich Taylor-Tibbott (26).

Stuart Fielding then added 36 as the hosts grew into the game but they then struggled to build on it and watched wickets fall with little reward. They finished all out for 102 and tasted defeat.

A middle of the table clash saw Fordhouses take a 57-run win over Wolverhampton seconds.

Adam Peat and Parminder Singh notched the highest scores for the hosts, both getting 29, as Fordhouses ended all out for 171.

With a realistic target to chase Wolverhampton started well and found 54 runs from the first three wickets, before Sandeep Dhillon added another 29.

But the action fizzled out and they only managed 114 runs in total.

Third-placed Milford picked up a winning draw away at Wombourne.

The visitors batted first, with Sahal Malvernkar’s 46 runs the highlight as they finished on 249-8.

Wombourne also saw a highlight of 46 from Zachary Smith but the remaining batsmen failed to capitalise and they managed 184-8.

The only other draw in the league saw Old Wulfrunians Tettenhall (267-8) pick up a winning draw at home to Brewood (165-9).

Bottom of the league Rugeley picked up a rare win over fellow strugglers Hammerwich.

A half century for Javed Hassan was Hammerwich’s only sign of success as they finished all out for 125.