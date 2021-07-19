WIN! Hundred tickets to Birmingham Phoenix v London Spirit at Edgbaston

Moeen Ali of the Birmingham Phoenix.

Birmingham Phoenix soar into action in the inaugural season of the competition, with Amy Jones leading the women’s side and Moeen Ali the men.

They get their campaign under way against a London Spirit – whose teams are both led by World Cup-winning England skippers, Heather Knight and Eoin Morgan.

