Edgbaston awarded second pilot following Test match hosting

The men’s One-Day International (ODI) between England and Pakistan in the Royal London Series, on 13 July at Edgbaston, is one of the selected England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) major match days that is named by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden to host an increased capacity crowd.

Edgbaston will liaise with Public Health England in Birmingham to agree the final capacity and it will subsequently contact all ticket buyers with information on whether they have secured a ticket as well as the requirements for entry.

Stuart Cain, Chief Executive of Edgbaston, said: “It’s a great reward for everyone at Edgbaston, and for the city of Birmingham, that we can follow up our successful hosting of last week’s Test match by welcoming another big crowd in just over three weeks for the Royal London International.

“England versus Pakistan at Edgbaston sold out before Christmas last year. However, the final capacity will be determined once we have had more detailed discussions with the Government, with our Safety Advisory Group and city stakeholders.

“We just ask all ticket buyers to please bear with us for a few days as we will have further news to confirm very soon.”

Edgbaston’s hosting of the recent LV= Insurance Test match saw the Birmingham venue deliver technological advancements that can support the safe return of crowds including its new smart phone app with mobile ticketing, queue time checker, food and drink click and collect orders and a delivery to seat option for disabled spectators.

To secure stadium entry, all spectators were required to complete a COVID lateral flow test and to sign a medical consent form. They were subsequently asked to complete a further PCR Test within five days of their visit.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “Summer is all about cricket and I’m delighted to be able to include England’s upcoming ODI and IT20 series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan in our pioneering Events Research Programme.

“With thanks to our tremendous vaccine rollout and massive uptake of the NHS App we will be able to welcome back far greater numbers of cricket fans to Durham, Bristol and The Oval.