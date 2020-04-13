Clubs believe they won’t be bowled over

The season has been put on hold due the coronavirus outbreak and as a result many clubs are facing a huge dip in revenue.

And while Netherton’s bank balance is suffering, Lewis believes the club, who run three sides in the Worcestershire League, will survive despite having shelled out just short of £5,000 in preparation for the season.

“The preparation for the season really started at the end of last year,” said Lewis. “That’s when you have to start your groundwork. We spent £1,200 on loam for the square for our winter prep work.

“And added to that we have to pay our insurance premium, which off the top of my head is around £2,500, and also have to pay £1,000 for cricket balls, which were ordered.

“The majority of our, and most club’s income, comes in the next two months from players’ subscriptions.

“We are not going to get any of those while no one is playing cricket, but the utility bills still have to be paid.

“The clubhouse and bar are shut and we have already lost some of the beer stock. It will eat into what we have in the bank, but I am confident we will get through.

“I’m sure if things get any worse financially then there will be members who help out, with loans and things like that.

“That’s what club cricket is all about, helping to keep the club going and I’m sure that will be the case at other clubs as well.”

Lewis and fellow members are also doing their best to ensure the ground is maintained.

“We are still having to maintain the ground for if and when cricket resumes,” he said.

“We are taking it in turns to go down and do some groundwork.

“The weather was bad through the winter and autumn and left the ground very wet. As a result, I have never seen so much moss gather on the pitch. That’s something we can’t leave. But obviously we are following the government guidelines and going down on our own.”

Pelsall had been looking forward to their return to the Birmingham League and skipper Danny Pennell is still hoping they will manage some action.

“Everyone is hoping we get through this coronavirus crisis as quickly as possible and it would be great if there was the chance to play a bit of cricket later in the summer,” said Pennell.

“But I can’t see us playing any earlier than late June or early July, and that’s probably being optimistic. I think anyone who plays cricket would settle for a few games if possible.”

The club are financially sound and with players continuing to pay their subscriptions, Pennell is sure they won’t be left with a cash flow problem.

“We run four sides and all the players are continuing to pay their monthly subs, which is great,” he added. “The players are being really supportive.

“We tend to generate our funds with a couple of sportsman’s dinners, one in February and one in October, so they haven’t been affected by this.

“If anything it’s actually saving us money because we haven’t got to shell out for fees for umpires and scorers or monies for teas. We will come out of this OK, but everyone just wants it all to end and for life to get back somewhere near normality, if that’s possible?”