More than 16,000 pieces of Commonwealth Games equipment to be given to community groups

Community groups across the West Midlands can apply for equipment which was used at the Commonwealth Games

All eyes were on Birmingham as it hosted one of the most successful Commonwealth Games in recent history, inspiring hometown pride in people across the region.

And now, community groups across the West Midlands can apply to receive some of the 16,000 pieces of sports equipment which were used in the 2022 Games.

The sporting equipment on offer includes an array of items from across the Commonwealth Games sports, such as basketballs, netballs, boxing gloves and rugby equipment.

Bikes, weights, martial arts mats, T20 cricket equipment, and general equipment such as cones and bibs are also on offer for West Midlands groups, as are supplementary items which may indirectly help organisations to run their activities, such as vacuum cleaners, mops, buckets, and ice machines.

The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is open to organisations providing inclusive and accessible sports, physical activity, and wellbeing activities in communities across the West Midlands.

This includes groups in the Black Country, Birmingham, Staffordshire, Shropshire, Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire, and Hereford and Worcestershire.

Tim Hollingsworth, chief executive of Sport England, said the giveaway was an important part of securing a long-term legacy for the Games.

"The Birmingham Games were one to remember - but it’s now vital that sport and activity in our communities does not stop," he said.

"It is a wonderful part of the Games’ immediate legacy that kit and equipment that has been part of iconic moments – like England women’s historic first hockey gold – can now go to local groups to support them in their ambition to benefit from playing sport and being active.

"This was always a key goal: to build a legacy in the community of new opportunities previously not open or easily available to those that want it the most."

Andy Street, mayor of the West Midlands, added: "This summer’s spectacular Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games must represent a starting point and not a finish line in the rebirth of our region if we are to make the most of this moment of collective celebration.

"I want to see these Games go on to deliver a lasting legacy for the people of the West Midlands for generations to come.

"A rapid, exciting and very practical way to make legacy meaningful is through what we do with ‘the remains of the Games’ – by which I mean the fantastic sports equipment that will now be shared with communities right across our region.

"It is great news that this equipment will make its way to grassroots sporting safe havens where it can make a real difference – expanding access and encouraging people to get healthier and more active.

"I cannot wait to see lives changed for the better in the weeks, months and years ahead."

Not-for-profit community-based organisations, such as local voluntary groups, schools, sports clubs, Community Interest Companies (CICs) and social enterprises that deliver community-based projects, are encouraged to apply and have until September 19 to get their application in.