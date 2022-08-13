Gymnast Alice Kinsella back in the medals

Asia D'Amato (gold, Italy), Alice Kinsella (left, silver, Great Britain) and Martina Maggio (right, bronze, Italy) with their medals and mascot Gfreidi during the award ceremony for the all-around women Gymnastics on day one of the European Championships 2022 holder..

The 21-year-old, fresh from winning two gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, continued her impressive form to finish second behind Italy’s Asia D’Amato and record one of the finest results of her career to date. Kinsella, who is sister of Walsall FC player Liam and daughter of ex-Villa man Mark and trains with Telford’s Park Wrekin club, starred on the bars and on the floor to finish with a score of 54.132.

She said: “I’m proud of the way I held my nerve and to end on what was probably one of the best floor routines I’ve ever done. I felt great.

“As a team we’ve got more to come we know we can improve for the team final and we have lots of individual finals ahead.”

Kinsella is back in action this afternoon in the team final after her individual score helped the British quintet qualify second overall for that competition, while she will also compete tomorrow in the bars final.

Success in the all-around final followed disappointment in the same event at Birmingham 2022, when a fall on the beam cost her the chance to win gold in front of a home crowd.