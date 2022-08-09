Commonwealth Games in numbers: Some of the huge and mind-blowing numbers from Birmingham 2022

A general view of fireworks during the Closing Ceremony for the 2022 Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. Picture date: Monday August 8, 2022. PA Photo.

The event proved to be a major success for the West Midlands with events taking place across the region, including the Black Country which costed the cycling time trials around Wolverhampton, Dudley and South Staffordshire, swimming and diving at Smethwick's Sandwell Aquatics Centre, and mountain biking at Cannock Chase Forest.

We've gone through the numbers to pick out some of the most interesting statistics from the Games.

72 - 72 countries and territories took part in the 2022 Commonwealth Games

294 - The Queen's baton travelled via air, land and sea to 72 Commonwealth countries over a 294-day journey

22 - Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games was the 22nd edition of the games

15 - 15 venues hosted the sports including the Black Country for the cycling time trials, Sandwell Aquatics Centre for the swimming and Cannock Chase forest for mountain biking

20 - Athletes competed in 20 sports during the games

11 - The games took place over 11 action-packed days

1.5 million - Over 1.5 million tickets were sold for the games

500,000 - Over 500,000 people from the West Midlands attended, making it the best attended edition of the Commonwealth Games to ever take place in the UK

280 - 280 events from 20 sports took place over the 11-day period

5,054 - 5,054 athletes from 72 countries competed in the games

1,875 - The total number of medals up for grabs was 1,875

178 - Australia won the most medals, winning 178 medals, including 67 gold, 57 silver and 54 bronze.

176 - England came second in the standings with 176 medals of which 57 were gold, 66 silver and 53 bronze - exceeding the total of 174 from the Glasgow 2014 games

275 - The home nations took home a combined total of 275 medals, including 85 golds

14,000 - There was 14,000 volunteers at the games and they were known as the Commonwealth Collective

48 - West Midlands Police had 48 police forces working at the games

3,000 - Around 3,000 police officers were on duty every day

50 - Helping the police officers on duty was 50 police dogs

23,000 - West Midlands Ambulance Service scheduled over 23,000 hours of ambulance time

1,776 - The number of shifts worked by West Midlands Ambulance Service over the games, made up of 770 on ambulances and 226 commander shifts

430,000 - Over 430,000 plastic bottles were save and refilled at filling stations across the 15 venues