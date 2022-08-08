Lily Walker in dreamland

England's Lily Walker (centre)

Yesterday she stood in the middle of the University of Birmingham pitch receiving a gold medal, having played her part in history.

At just 20, Walker was the youngest member of the first-ever England squad to win a Commonwealth Games title, courtesy of a 2-1 win over Australia more comfortable than the scoreline suggests.

“If someone had told me a few months ago I would be playing I would never have believed them, let alone get this far. I’m a little bit speechless,” said Walker.

“As soon as it was announced the hockey would be playing at the University of Birmingham I was ready with my family to get the tickets.

“When I got the call-up we gave my ticket to friends and they’ve been here to cheer me on.”

And so it was that mom Tania, dad Geoff, brother Charlie and an array of friends watched from the stands as goals from Holly Hunt and Tess Howard earned England victory, Ambrosia Malone bagging a consolation which came so late it was never going to spoil the celebration.

“We set out to make history and we had already become the first England team to win all our group games,” said Walker. “From there, we believed we could do it. Now we have.”

England were the better team from the off opened the scoring midway through the second quarter.

Flora Peel, from the right flank, picked out Holly Hunt in acres of space just inside the circle, the latter having time to bring the ball under control with her stick before hitting a firm shot which flicked the pad of Power but was too strong to be stopped.

Things quickly got better as Howard made it two. Peel was again the creator, driving the ball into the box for Howard to divert up and over Power and into the net.

The host nation were jubilant, their opponents a little shellshocked. Australia pushed forward early in the second half looking for a route back into the match but were struggling to create chances and fortunate when Anna Toman’s penalty corner attempt flicked off a stick and cracked against the post.

England keeper Maddie Hinch’s first major save came in the first minute of the fourth quarter, the hero of the semi-final shoot-out win over New Zealand flinging out her left pad to deny Aussie skipper Jane-Anne Claxton at close range.

With six minutes to go, a rare England mistake gave Rebecca Greiner a shot at goal but again Hinch was equal to it. Malone’s consolation, when it came with 20 seconds to go, was too late to make a difference.

“Hockey’s coming home” sang the 6,000-strong crowd. Indeed it had.

Walker was off the pitch at the buzzer, having taken a stray elbow to the head with five minutes remaining. Needless to say, the headache quickly cleared and she was soon part of a mass of jubilant players.

“It was nothing much,” she said of the injury. “It was just a case of clearing my head and letting someone with fresh legs come on.”

Walker is a former Cannock player who now turns out for the University of Birmingham, where she is studying a degree in social policies. The familiar surroundings added another surreal layer to the experience.

“It is going to be strange in a few week’s time, when all these stands have been taken down and its just me and my friends,” she said.

“It has been an amazing experience. To come here with such amazing girls.

“There is no-one better cold learn from. To win it with this group of girls is something else.

“Of course, it has made me eager to experience more.