Black Country superstars confirmed to perform at Commonwealth Games closing ceremony

Beverley Knight on stage

Wolverhampton legend Goldie and fellow Wulfrunian, soul sensation Beverley Knight, will both step into the spotlight as the major sporting event comes to a close after 11 days of action. Walsall star Jorja Smith is also on the bill as are Dexys Midnight Runners whose frontman Kevin Rowland was born in Wednesfield.

UB40 wil also play a part in the closing ceremony which will also feature a sequence from the much-anticipated theatre show of Peaky Blinders: The Redemption Of Thomas Shelby.

Other acts to perform will be Apache Indian, Jacob Banks and Jaykae.

Meanwhile Laura Mvula, Asha, Mahalia and Musical Youth wil also star along with Neelam Gill, Panjabi MC, Talulah-Eve, The Selecter – as well as UB40.

Laura Mvula, from Birmingham, will give a special performance of a newly commissioned track inspired by Nick Cave’s Red Right Hand, the TV series’ theme song.

Written and adapted for the stage by the show’s creator Steven Knight, the theatre production of Peaky Blinders will receive its world premiere at Birmingham Hippodrome on September 27 as part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival.

Goldie will appear at the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony

Martin Green, chief creative officer of the Birmingham Games, said: “With this closing ceremony, we wanted to create a spectacular line-up of global artists from the West Midlands for an exhilarating musical production to conclude an unforgettable 11 days of sport and culture.

“The medley of high-octane performances will celebrate the vibrant energy and cultural heritage of this incredible city, as we bring these spectacular home Games to a fitting end.” The closing ceremony will also include a formal handover to the state of Victoria, Australia, which is hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson added: “The past 11 days have been a shining example of the power of sport in strengthening the ties between our unique partnership of Commonwealth nations.

“I’d like to thank the brilliant volunteers, the roaring crowds and every athlete who has dived, hurdled or wrestled their way to victory for making these Commonwealth Games the best yet.

Kevin Rowland, centre, explores his Irish roots on the new Dexys album

“And I am particularly proud of the city of Birmingham for being fantastic first-time hosts and welcoming our Commonwealth friends with open arms - cementing the UK’s well-deserved reputation for hosting major sporting events on the global stage.

“The success of Birmingham 2022 will be measured not only in medals won or records broken, but also by the number of people inspired to take up sport as a result, and who will be able to thanks to this Government’s massive investment in grassroots sport in recent years.

“And when the athletes fly home and the banners come down, it’s the people of the West Midlands who will reap the rewards from the lasting economic legacy these Games have secured that will drive trade, jobs and growth across the region for a generation to come.”

Peaky Blinders, The Redemption of Thomas Shelby

The closing ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and will signal the end of an event in which 4,500 Commonwealth athletes competed across 19 sports and eight para sports.