Bilston boxer Delicious Orie relishing his shot at glory

England's Delicious Orie (Blue) and Trinidad and Tobago's Nigel Paul (Red) compete in the Men's Super Heavy (+92) Quarter Final at The NEC on day seven of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Picture date: Thursday August 4, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story COMMONWEALTH Boxing. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

The 25-year-old Bilston super-heavyweight, already guaranteed a medal, faces big-hitting New Zealander Leuila Mau’u for a place in tomorrow night’s final.

Orie, who moved to the UK aged seven from Russia, has been the focus of much media attention in the build-up to the Games.

But he appears to be revelling in the expectation after beginning his tournament on Thursday with a comprehensive and impressive points win over Trinidad and Tobago’s world bronze medallist Nigel Paul, in front of a raucous crowd at the NEC.

Orie, who wants to emulate his idol Anthony Joshua by winning Olympic gold and becoming a world champion, explained: “All athletes go through it. I wouldn’t call myself an athlete if I didn’t have that pressure on my shoulders.

“It is all part of it. I have embraced it and accepted it and I know this is what I am going to be living with now for the rest of my boxing career.

“I will tell you this, I cannot wait. I am eyeing up that gold medal. I understand it is step-by-step and you have to take it one step at a time.

“You can’t overlook any opponent. Everyone is dangerous, especially in the super-heavyweight game. It only takes one punch and I am aware of that. I take each fight one step at a time. But you will see me there in the final.”

Mau’u demonstrated his quality with a brutal first round knockout of St Lucia’s Leran Regis, moments before Orie took to the ring.

The Midlands fighter is aware of his quality but said: “Everyone can bang. Anyone who is over 100kg can hit hard. For me, it is what it is. I am going out there and sticking to what my gameplan is.

“I will go out there and listen to my coaches and take it one step at a time. But I am buzzing. I will be shadow boxing in my hotel room. I can’t wait to get out there and do it all again.”

Orie was the last England boxer to start their Games’ campaign and the host nation are enjoying a fine tournament, with eight medals guaranteed and the likelihood several of those will be gold. The final of every weight category will be staged tomorrow.

Orie said: “Everyone in the hotel, we are all buzzing. It is like a family. I like to think we are the new guys, coming up after the Tokyo Olympics.

“We are the babies of the squad but we are maturing very quickly. We are coming up against some really experienced boxers, like I did on Thursday. But I am looking forward to it.

“The guys I am sharing this with, my colleagues, I could not ask for better people around me.