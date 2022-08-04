Brian and Jean Hinett will be watching the time trial passing by their house

Eagle-eyed viewers might notice the house on Cotwall End Road, as cyclists speed down the hill from Sedgley towards Gornalwood, which has been decorated especially for the occasion.

For owners Brian and Jean Hinett, it's a dream come true as they have been into cycling all their lives.

The couple met at Oldbury and District Cycling Club in 1963 when Brian joined from another club, and married the following year where bikes appeared on their wedding cake.

Brian took part in time trial rides up to 100 miles long, and took part 12-hour cycle events at the club, and although he no longer cycles himself, the 84-year-old still owns five bikes.

Jean, 83, recalled making a cake for Brian's 80th birthday which featured a bicycle on the top, and asked him how many miles he thinks he's ridden in his life.

"Without hesitation he said 400,000," she said, which she piped onto the cake. "That's a lot of miles on a push bike."

A more modest Britain said it was "by no means a fantastic figure", adding that any member of a club would probably notch up a similar number of miles.

The couple met at a cycling club 59 years ago

The couple have been watching the Commonwealth Games on TV, including the mountain biking at Cannock Chase.

After learning their house would be on the Time Trial route, their daughter Karen sent them some bunting to decorate their house for this unique occasion.

On Thursday they plan to watch as much of the time trial on TV as possible, before nipping into the garden to watch the riders come by with a view other fans would be envious of as the riders come down the hill on a relatively straight stretch of road.

"A runner went by earlier and said 'you've got a grandstand view'," Jean said.