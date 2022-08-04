Scots singing out loud after Sarah Adlington's gold

Scotlandâs Sarah Adlington with her Gold Medal after the Womenâs +78kg Final at Coventry Arena on day six of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Picture date: Wednesday August 3, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story COMMONWEALTH Judo. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder..

Representing Scotland, Adlington overcame India’s Tulika Maan in the +78kg category with an ippon 30 seconds from time to send the crowd into raptures and tears running down the face of the 35-year-old.

The victory sees Adlington add another gold to the one she won at the Glasgow games in 2014 and cement her place as a Scottish judo legend.

“Anything else other than gold today would have felt like disaster but I’m on top of the world now,” beamed Adlington. “I found it harder this time because I knew what being Commonwealth champion meant. I’ve dealt with the pressure phenomenally well, it’s a massive relief.”

Saltires littered the stands as the Tartan Army roared on their hero as she became the most successful Scottish judoka of all time.

And the Scottish fans could not help but break into song as Adlington was presented with her gold and Flower Of Scotland rung around the Coventry Arena.

“Did you hear the Scottish contingent behind me?,” smiled Adlington. “I couldn’t not sing, could I?

“It was the first time they’ve heard it, so they’ve made the most of it.”

However, there was disappointment for Powys’ Natalie Powell who was made to settle for silver in the -78kg category by England’s Emma Reid.

A tense and attritional contest was won by just a singular waza-ari, and Powell admitted that a silver medal was little solace having won gold in 2014.

“I’m just gutted,” said Powell. “I came here to win gold and I felt like I could do that, so I don’t feel like I achieved what I was capable of.

“I’m disappointed but I’ll be okay in a few days. Let it sink in and move onto the next one.

“It’s always hard because you win a bronze or a gold but with a silver you always lose to get it, so I think the emotions after a silver are a little bit different.”