Bilston boxer Delicious Orie guarantees medal with classy win over Nigel Paul

The 25-year-old simply proved too good for the world bronze medallist and will now face New Zealand’s Leuila Mau’u in a semi-final on Saturday night for the right to fight for gold.

Orie had to wait longer than any other England boxer to make his Birmingham 2022 debut but impressed with a composed performance in front of a raucous 4,500-strong crowd.

"I couldn't believe the atmosphere," he said. "I have been here the past week watching the other guys, trying to put myself in their shoes.

"But I couldn't have expected this. I want to thank everyone for being there and shouting out my name."

Born in Moscow to a Nigerian and Russian parents who moved the family to the UK when he was seven, Orie’s fascinating background – not to mention his unforgettable moniker – had already ensured he was a poster boy in the build-up to the Games.

His size and the fact he is a relative latecomer to the sport, having not taken it up until the age of 18, has led to him being tipped as the new Anthony Joshua.

In Paul, he was facing a more than handy opponent, the 33-year-old having last year become the first Caribbean boxer to ever win a world championship medal.

But rather than wilt under the expectation, Orie appeared to revel in it. There was no question he got the loudest reception of the night when he made his ringwalk at around quarter to ten.

And he was quickly on the offensive from the first bell, thrusting his jab into the face of the stockier Paul, his workrate coupled with some decent combinations enough to take the first round from all five judges.

Paul looked to rough up his opponent early in the second but it was Orie who again delivered the slicker work. Only a mistake would have cost the home fighter victory in the third and he never looked like making one, landing some heavy shots on his opponent in the closing stages to seal a unanimous victory.