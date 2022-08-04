Notification Settings

Bar teams up with England Commonwealth Games side to show matches after TV frustrations

By Lauren Hill

Netball fans across the West Midlands will be able to watch all of Team England’s Commonwealth Games matches with a cocktail in hand at a fancy Birmingham bar.

The Botanist is hosting free screenings in Birmingham city centre.
The Botanist, Temple Street, is teaming up with England Netball to screen all of the side's matches at Birmingham 2022 following frustration, including from at least one player, accusing the BBC of not airing all games at the netball tournament.

The bar has now created ‘screening hubs’ where fans can watch the sold-out games and enjoy the competition as it unfolds.

Fran Connolly, CEO of England Netball said: "We know that seeing international netball and world class athletes on our TV screens at moments like this inspire and excite a nation. We want more people than ever before to watch our sport and see first-hand how thrilling the game is at elite level.

"We are delighted to partner with The Botanist to bring fans together to watch Team England defend their title on home soil and enjoy what will be a spectacle for our sport this summer."

Tuesday saw the English Roses take their fourth win out of four matches. They will compete to maintaining their perfect record tonight in their game against New Zealand, with only two days until the semi-finals.

England's Eleanor Cradwell in action against Northern Ireland at The NEC on day four of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Photo: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire

Lucy Cole, Head of Sales at The Botanist said: "Summer sports are well and truly underway, and you can feel the excitement in the air about the Commonwealth Games. Netball was the stand-out sport at the previous games four years ago, and lots of the squad come from the Midlands so we wanted to show our support for them, and the wider team, by giving locals a place to come and cheer them on together."

To find out more information about the netball schedule at The Botanist, see Team England's Twitter page here.

The bar does advise booking, as well as giving a 10 per cent discount to England Netball members at The Botanist sites.

