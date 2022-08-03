Watch Commonwealth Games Time Trial at free event in Wolverhampton city centre

Cyclists were out training on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's time trial

The competition will put racers to the test as they head across West Park, Goldthorn Park, Sedgley, Dudley town centre, Gornal and Himley. In total the men's route is 23.2 miles while female competitors will be racing around an 18-mile course.

Tickets to the temporary stadia set up in Wolverhampton's West Park were sold out well in advance of the Games, giving fans a view of the riders setting off and returning to the city.

And while there are plenty of places along the route for people to watch the race, for those who can't get out to see the cyclists around Wolverhampton, Dudley and South Staffs, a free event is being put on for people to gather and watch the action together.

Wolverhampton Council is hosting a Festival Site from 9.30am-6pm on Thursday at Old Market Square.

From there, fans can watch all the action with entertainment and commentary also being provided.

Activities at the festival include ‘have a go’ cycling activities, information stands, a range of food and beverages, face painting and children’s rides.