Commonwealth Games cycling time trials: What to look out for

By Lauren HillWolverhamptonCommonwealth GamesPublished:

Across three districts in the Black Country, the best cyclists in the Commonwealth will compete for the a spot on the podium.

Team England cyclist Andy Tennant, Games chief executive Ian Reid, Wolverhampton Council leader Ian Brookfield and president of the Wolverhampton Wheelers, Robin Kyte

The cycling time trial on Thursday will see competitors race against the clock in separate women's and men's events, with the aim to be the fastest to complete the course. It will take place across West Park, Goldthorn Park, Sedgley, Dudley town centre, Gornal and Himley.

Each rider sets off at minute intervals, which means they can fully focus on achieving the fastest time without trying to one-up their competitors' position.

The route will be made up of a 37km circuit for men, and a 29km circuit for women, with each cyclist being timed individually.

The route will take riders through Wolverhampton, Dudley and a large surrounding area

But are there any rules to this race?

The point of the time trial is flat out speed, so there aren't actually any notable rules, aside from a couple of obvious ones.

It goes without saying that performance-enhancing drugs are prohibited, and every athlete competing in the Games will have their blood and urine tested at random times.

According to the British Cycling handbook, road cyclists cannot, of course, use a bike that has any kind of motor or other means to operate the bike – just good, honest leg-work.

They're also not allowed to use things like arm pads or TRI-bars, the latter is sometimes clipped on by cyclists because it reduces wind resistance and energy consumption while keeping the same power.

They also need to think about their clothing for the race – you can't wear your favourite gym gear, but have to represent the team you're racing for. A sportsperson's uniform is often used for brand promotion too, and companies pay a hefty price for the advertisement.

More information about the rules and regulations for all kinds of cycling, races, and events can be found here.

*Are you watching the Commonwealth Games cycling time trials this Thursday? We'd love to see your pictures from the day at webdesk@expressandstar.co.uk or tweet them with #EScycle.

