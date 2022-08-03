Notification Settings

Birmingham 2022 badminton player swaps out racket mid-rally - and wins point anyway

BirminghamCommonwealth GamesPublished: Comments

A Commonwealth Games badminton finalist wowed audiences when he ducked out of an intense doubles match mid-rally to swap out his racket - and came back to win the point.

Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy of India were contesting the men's doubles badminton gold medal match with Malaysians Teng Fong Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh at Birmingham 2022 on Tuesday when Shetty needed to swap out his racket.

Rather than wait for a rally to end, he dashed off the court and grabbed a new racket before returning to his partner's side.

The rally continued at pace, Shetty smashing one big overhand and the Indian duo eventually won the point.

Despite Shetty's heroics, they went down 2-0 and had to settle for silver.

