Barriers go up as police and cyclists test out Black Country time trial route

Preparations have stepped up in Sedgley ahead of the big day

Barriers have been erected by officials and the route tested by competitors today, just one day before the races which will see extensive road closures.

There will be two races on Thursday, with the Women's Individual Time Trial starting at 10am and the Men's Individual Time Trial following at 12 noon.

#wolverhampton officers on #projectservator deployments across wolves city centre for @birminghamcg22. A number of specially trained officers in both uniform and plain clothes. @CG2022_WMP pic.twitter.com/bxk0i8Bwsi — Wolves City Centre Police (@WolvesCityWMP) August 3, 2022

The route spans cross West Park, Goldthorn Park, Sedgley, Dudley town centre, Gornal and Himley.

West Park in Wolverhampton will be the show-piece venue for the start and finish of the event, as well as the medal ceremonies, with a sold-out crowd ready to cheer the competitors as they get underway.

An exclusive time-lapse video showing the full Black Country cycling time trial can be viewed here.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader elect of Dudley Council, said: “This is a significant event through the heart of Dudley and gives us an opportunity to showcase what we have in the borough on an international stage.

"This is our opportunity to be part of a global event and I am delighted we have been chosen to do that.