Cannock Chase road closures as Commonwealth Games mountain biking event arrives at forest

As well as road closures, there will be parking restrictions for residential streets to help residents living in the area access their homes and reduce spectator parking.
Cannock Chase Forest is a popular destination with many people visiting to cycle, walk along the walking trails, visit the Go Ape centre plus much more.
Around 2,500 ticketed spectators are expected to attend the event as well as many more lining the trail for a glimpse of the event.
The mountain biking events will be running from 11.30am to 16.00pm on Wednesday, August 3.
While travel information on how to get to the venue can be found here, the restrictions and road closures taking place in and around Cannock Chase on Wednesday are:
Permit access only
Birches Valley
Church Close
Field Place
Horns Croft
Jones Lane
Millside
Oakley Copse
Post Office Lane
Quarry Close
Slitting Mill Road
St Johns Close
No Stopping
Brindley Heath Road
Kingsley Wood Road
Marquis Drive
Penkridge Bank Road
Rifle Range Corner
Shooting Butts Lane
Stafford Brook Road
The Staffordshire County Council states that if you live or work in a controlled parking or permit access only road you will need a permit to park and/or access your road. Permits are free for residents and businesses - two permits were automatically issued to affected properties at the end of June.