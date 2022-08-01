Cannock Chase road closures as Commonwealth Games mountain biking event arrives at forest

Cannock Chase Forest will have the eyes of the world on it when it hosts the Mountain Bike competitions

As well as road closures, there will be parking restrictions for residential streets to help residents living in the area access their homes and reduce spectator parking.

Cannock Chase Forest is a popular destination with many people visiting to cycle, walk along the walking trails, visit the Go Ape centre plus much more.

Around 2,500 ticketed spectators are expected to attend the event as well as many more lining the trail for a glimpse of the event.

The mountain biking events will be running from 11.30am to 16.00pm on Wednesday, August 3.

While travel information on how to get to the venue can be found here, the restrictions and road closures taking place in and around Cannock Chase on Wednesday are:

Permit access only

Birches Valley

Church Close

Field Place

Horns Croft

Jones Lane

Millside

Oakley Copse

Post Office Lane

Quarry Close

Slitting Mill Road

St Johns Close

No Stopping

Brindley Heath Road

Kingsley Wood Road

Marquis Drive

Penkridge Bank Road

Rifle Range Corner

Shooting Butts Lane

Stafford Brook Road