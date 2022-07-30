Notification Settings

Rogue runner accidentally joins Commonwealth Games marathon

By Nathan Rowe

A local runner accidentally found himself running next to world-class athletes at the Commonwealth Games.

A rogue runner joined the Men's Marathon at the Commonwealth Games

During the men's marathon, a man who appeared to be out enjoying his afternoon exercise appeared running just behind Kenyan runner Jonathon Kipleting Korir.

The race was eventually won by Victor Kiplangat from Uganda, but his victory was not without controversy after he went the wrong way down the Birmingham track.

Despite getting lost, Kiplangat still managed to win the gold medal with a time of 2:10:55.

In the commentary box were Steve Cram and Paula Radcliffe, who both moved to defend Kiplangat.

Cram said: "It isn't his fault, there is a blue line and he followed the vehicle, there should have been a lead bike, that is terrible."

Radcliffe added: "I think he may have been focused on the bike ahead of him.

"Often the blue line can disappear too just because they haven't marked out a particular section, and it is a dash, not a solid blue line.

Tanzanian Alphonce Simbu went on to claim silver, while Kenyan Michael Muggo Githae took bronze.

It is not clear what position the rogue runner finished, but it is safe to say he won't be seen on a podium any time soon.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

