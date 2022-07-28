Son able to see father carry Commonwealth baton after train strikes thanks to limo driver

Glyn with his son Liam, just after carrying the baton

Liam Marston, who is autistic, needed to travel from Bloxwich to Birmingham to be there for his father's special moment on Wednesday and was devastated when the train strike was announced.

However, a kind man stepped in after an appeal on ITV Central and drove Liam into Birmingham in style in a limousine.

Glyn Marston, a running ambassador in Walsall, was overjoyed that his son could cheer him on as he ran with the Commonwealth baton.

Glyn with the baton

Glyn was nominated to be a baton-bearer for his charity fundraising and for setting up sports clubs in his local community.

The 59-year-old said: "I cried when I found out about the strike, my heart sank. I thought - 'my son can't come and see me'.

"He was gutted and because he's autistic, he was very worked up because he was expecting something to happen. He was devastated."

Glyn and Liam on their special day

However, after an appeal on ITV Central, Michael Merrison stepped forward and offered to take Liam and his mother to Birmingham himself.

Glyn said: "Liam loved it. He loves planes, buses, coaches, and trains. So being in a posh limo - he absolutely loved it.

"I was so proud when he turned up, especially because I was doing a double stint with the baton because the person meant to come after me couldn't turn up.

Glyn with the baton

"I said 'I'll carry it all day if you'll let me' - I was so honoured.

"I was quite emotional at the end as lots of people knew my name and shouted "go on Glyn!" at me.

Glyn with the baton

"Doing this has fired me up again for training - I'm full of enthusiasm and stamina.