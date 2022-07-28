How to get to Sandwell Aquatics Centre: Shuttle buses, parking, ticket availability and more

The Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Smethwick is the only brand-new venue for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games,

The Black Country town is now the home to Sandwell Aquatics Centre, which will be the venue for the swimming and diving competitions during the games, and will host more medal events than any other venue with more than 60 taking place.

Work on the £73 million centre started in 2019 and was completed earlier this year. It includes:

Olympic size 50m swimming pool

10m diving boards

Permanent seating for 1,000 spectators

Studio Pool

Three activity studios

Two four-court sports hall

108-station gym

25-station ladies-only gym

Indoor cycling studio

Dry driving centre

Sauna/steam room

New grass football pitch and changing facilities

New urban park and children's play area

Cafe

For the games 4,000 temporary seats have been installed, which will be removed after the Commonwealth Games has finished.

Work will then start on reconfiguring the centre ahead of its reopening as a community facility in the summer of 2023.

The centre will also be used by University of Wolverhampton students for teaching and will become a home venue for representatives of the university through WLV Sports.

How to get to Sandwell Aquatics Centre

There are multiple ways to get to Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

Sandwell Aquatics Centre shuttle bus

The shuttle bus to and from the aquatics centre will take passengers from The Hawthorns Transport Hub in Halfords Lane, West Bromwich to the centre.

On the return, spectators will need to board the shuttle bus on Manor Road, which will return them to The Hawthorns.

An accessible shuttle bus will also run to and from The Hawthorns railway station and Londonderry Lane, just outside the venue. It will run approximately every 15 minutes.

Shuttle buses are included in your Commonwealth Games tickets and there's no need to pre-book.

Regular bus services

A number of National Express West Midlands bus services will take you near the aquatics centre. They are routes 12, 12A, 48, 48A, 89.

Until Tuesday, August 9, some buses will be diverted.

Service 89 will be diverted from Londerry Road/Manor Road crossroads via Manor Road and Hales Lane before returning to normal line of route. Buses will not serve the end of Londonderry Lane, Thimblemill Road and the end of Hales Lane.

Trains

The best two train stations to use are either The Hawthorns or Smethwick Galton Bridge, both on the line between Birmingham Snow Hill and Kidderminster/Worcester.

From The Hawthorns a shuttle bus will be running, picking up in Halfords Lane.

If you want to walk from the train, a dedicated walking route will be in place between Smethwick Galton Bridge and the centre, and will take around 30 minutes to complete.

Note, no trains will be running on Saturday, July 30, due to the strike by train drivers who are members of the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF).

Cycling or walking

Organisers say walking or cycling will be the easiest way to get to the venue if you're travelling locally.

Cycle parking is available near the venue, while the walking route will be in place between the centre and Smethwick Galton Bridge station.

Cycle hire is available across the West Midlands. Bikes are available 24/7, with docking stations at major bus, metro and train stations, visitor attractions and city or town centres.

The cycle route from the canal network can be used to reach the venue. Heading west out of Birmingham City Centre, leave the canal at Smethwick Galton Bridge station, at which point you join Holly Lane and our designated walking route.

Sandwell Aquatics Centre parking

There is no parking at the venue. If you want to drive, you will need to book on the park and ride services on offer.

Park and ride shuttles run from Sandwell Academy (Halfords Lane, West Bromwich B71 4LG) and WBA Birmingham Road Car Park (The Hawthorns, 9 Birmingham Rd, B71 4LF), but these must be pre-booked and a number of sessions have already sold out.

A limited number of blue badge parking spaces are available at Sandwell Aquatics Centre, but these must be pre-booked.

Blue badge park and ride runs from The Hawthorns Car Park (Carlton Road, Smethwick B66 2HB), but a number of sessions have already sold out.

Taxi and private hire

There are no drop off or pick up points directly outside Sandwell Aquatics Centre. The closest private hire taxi drop off and pick up location is on Londonderry Lane adjacent to Smethwick Hall Park, which will take approximately 10 minutes to walk.

Sandwell Aquatics Centre schedule

There's action every day at the aquatics centre with swimmers, para swimmers and divers all taking to the water in the state-of-the-art facility.

Swimming and para swimmers will compete over six days, with distances varying from 50m to 1500m in a mix of individual and team events. There are 25 swimming and Para swimming events for men, 25 for women and mixed relay events.

Afterwards, the diving will begin with 1m and 3m springboard events, along with the 10m platform event. For the first time ever at the Commonwealth Games, there will also be mixed synchronised diving.

Here's the full schedule for the stadium, along with the ticket availability as of Thursday morning:

Swimming schedule

Friday, July 29: 10.30am-1.15pm (few tickets remaining)

Men's 400m Freestyle Heats

Women's 400m Individual Medley Heats

Women's 200m Freestyle Heats

Men's 100m Backstroke S9 Heat

Women's 100m Freestyle S9 Heat

Men's 50m Butterfly Heats

Women's 50m Breaststroke Heats

Men's 100m Backstroke Heats

Women's 100m Butterfly Heats

Men's 200m Breaststroke Heats

Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats

Friday, July 29: 7pm-9.45pm (few tickets remaining)

Women's 400m Individual Medley Final

Women's 200m Freestyle Final

Men's 400m Freestyle Final

Men's 400m Freestyle Medal Ceremony

Women's 400m Individual Medley Medal Ceremony

Men's 100m Backstroke S9 Final

Women's 100m Freestyle S9 Final

Women's 200m Freestyle Medal Ceremony

Men's 50m Butterfly Semi-Finals

Women's 50m Breaststroke Semi-Finals

Men's 100m Backstroke S9 Medal Ceremony

Women's 100m Freestyle S9 Medal Ceremony

Men's 100m Backstroke Semi-Final

Women's 100m Butterfly Semi-Final

Men's 200m Breaststroke Final

Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final

Men's 200m Breaststroke Medal Ceremony

Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay Medal Ceremony

Saturday, July 30: 10.30am-12.15pm (few tickets remaining)

Men's 200m Freestyle Heats

Women's 50m Freestyle Heats

Men's 50m Freestyle S13 Heat

Women's 50m Freestyle S13 Heat

Men's 100m Breaststroke Heats

Women's 100m Backstroke Heats

Men's 400m Individual Medley Heats

Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats

Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats

Men's 200m Breaststroke Heats

Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats

Saturday, July 30: 7pm-10.15pm (few tickets remaining)

Men's 50m Butterfly Final

Women's 50m Breaststroke Final

Men's 200m Freestyle Final

Men's 50m Butterfly Medal Ceremony

Women's 50m Breaststroke Medal Ceremony

Women's 50m Freestyle Semi-Finals

Men's 50m Freestyle S13 Final

Women's 50m Freestyle S13 Final

Men's 200m Freestyle Medal Ceremony

Men's 100m Breaststroke Semi-Finals

Women's 100m Backstroke Semi-Finals

Men's 50m Freestyle S13 Medal Ceremony

Women's 50m Freestyle S13 Medal Ceremony

Men's 400m Individual Medley Final

Women's 100m Butterfly Final

Men's 100m Backstroke Final

Men's 400m Individual Medley Medal Ceremony

Women's 100m Butterfly Medal Ceremony

Men's 100m Backstroke Medal Ceremony

Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final

Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final

Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Medal Ceremony

Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Medal Ceremony

Sunday, July 31: 10.30am-12.15pm (few tickets remaining)

Men's 200m Butterfly Heats

Women's 200m Breaststroke Heats

Men's 100m Breaststroke SB8 Heat

Women's 100m Backstroke S8 Heat

Men's 50m Backstroke Heats

Women's 50m Butterfly Heats

Men's 100m Freestyle Heats

Women's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heats

Sunday, July 31: 7pm-9.45pm (few tickets remaining)

Women's 50m Freestyle Final

Men's 200m Butterfly Final

Women's 200m Breaststroke Final

Women's 50m Freestyle Medal Ceremony

Men's 100m Breaststroke SB8 Final

Women's 100m Backstroke S8 Final

Men's 200m Butterfly Medal Ceremony

Women's 200m Breaststroke Medal Ceremony

Men's 50m Backstroke Semi-Finals

Women's 50m Butterfly Semi-Finals

Men's 100m Freestyle Semi-Finals

Men's 100m Breaststroke SB8 Medal Ceremony

Women's 100m Backstroke S8 Medal Ceremony

Women's 100m Backstroke Final

Men's 100m Breaststroke Final

Women's 100m Backstroke Medal Ceremony

Men's 100m Breaststroke Medal Ceremony

Women's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final

Women's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Medal Ceremony

Monday, August 1: 10.30am-1pm (few tickets remaining)

Women's 200m Backstroke Heats

Men's 50m Breaststroke Heats

Women's 100m Freestyle Heats

Men's 100m Butterfly Heats

Women's 200m Individual Medley Heats

Men's 50m Freestyle S7 Heat

Women's 100m Breaststroke SB6 Heat

Women's 100m Breaststroke Heats

Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heats

Women's 800m Freestyle Heats

Monday, August 1: 7pm-10pm (few tickets remaining)

Men's 100m Freestyle Final

Women's 200m Backstroke Final

Men's 100m Freestyle Medal Ceremony

Men's 50m Breaststroke Semi-Finals

Women's 100m Freestyle Semi-Finals

Men's 100m Butterfly Semi-Finals

Women's 200m Backstroke Medal Ceremony

Women's 200m Individual Medley Final

Men's 50m Freestyle S7 Final

Women's 100m Breaststroke SB6 Final

Women's 200m Individual Medley Medal Ceremony

Men's 50m Backstroke Final

Women's 50m Butterfly Final

Men's 50m Freestyle S7 Medal Ceremony

Women's 100m Breaststroke SB6 Medal Ceremony

Women's 100m Breaststroke Semi-Finals

Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final

Men's 50m Backstroke Medal Ceremony

Women's 50m Butterfly Medal Ceremony

Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Medal Ceremony

Tuesday, August 2: 10.30am-12.45pm (few tickets remaining)

Men's 200m Backstroke Heats

Women's 200m Butterfly Heats

Men's 100m Butterfly S10 Heat

Women's 200m Individual Medley SM10 Heat

Men's 50m Freestyle Heats

Women's 50m Backstroke Heats

Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Heats

Men's 1500m Freestyle Heats

Tuesday, August 2: 7pm-10.15pm (few tickets remaining)

Women's 100m Freestyle Final

Men's 100m Butterfly Final

Women's 100m Breaststroke Final

Women's 100m Freestyle Medal Ceremony

Men's 100m Butterfly Medal Ceremony

Men's 200m Backstroke Final

Women's 200m Butterfly Final

Women's 100m Breaststroke Medal Ceremony

Men's 200m Backstroke Medal Ceremony

Men's 100m Butterfly S10 Final

Women's 200m Individual Medley SM10 Final

Women's 200m Butterfly Medal Ceremony

Men's 50m Freestyle Semi-Finals

Women's 50m Backstroke Semi-Finals

Men's 50m Breaststroke Final

Men's 100m Butterfly S10 Medal Ceremony

Women's 200m Individual Medley SM10 Medal Ceremony

Men's 50m Breaststroke Medal Ceremony

Women's 800m Freestyle Final

Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Final

Women's 800m Freestyle Medal Ceremony

Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Medal Ceremony

Wednesday, August 3: 10.30am-11.45am (few tickets remaining)

Men's 200m Individual Medley Heats

Women's 200m Freestyle S14 Heat

Men's 200m Freestyle S14 Heat

Women's 400m Freestyle Heats

Women's 4x100m Medley Relay Heats

Men's 4x100m Medley Relay Heats

Wednesday, August 3: 7pm-10pm (few tickets remaining)

Men's 200m Individual Medley Final

Women's 200m Freestyle S14 Final

Men's 200m Freestyle S14 Final

Men's 200m Individual Medley Medal Ceremony

Women's 400m Freestyle Final

Men's 200m Freestyle S14 Medal Ceremony

Women's 200m Freestyle S14 Medal Ceremony

Men's 50m Freestyle Final

Women's 50m Backstroke Final

Women's 400m Freestyle Medal Ceremony

Men's 50m Freestyle Medal Ceremony

Men's 1500m Freestyle Final

Women's 50m Backstroke Medal Ceremony

Men's 1500m Freestyle Medal Ceremony

Women's 4x100m Medley Relay Final

Men's 4x100m Medley Relay Final

Women's 4x100m Medley Relay Medal Ceremony

Men's 4x100m Medley Relay Medal Ceremony

Diving schedule

Thursday, August 4: 1pm-3.45pm (few tickets remaining)

Men's 1m Springboard Preliminary

Women's 10m Platform Preliminary

Thursday, August 4: 6pm-9pm (few tickets remaining)

Men's 1m Springboard Final

Women's 10m Platform Final

Men's 1m Springboard Medal Ceremony

Women's 10m Platform Medal Ceremony

Friday, August 5: 10am-12.30pm (unavailable)

Women's 1m Springboard Preliminary

Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final

Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard Medal Ceremony

Friday, August 5: 6pm-8.30pm (unavailable)

Women's 1m Springboard Final

Men's Synchronised 10m Platform Final

Women's 1m Springboard Medal Ceremony

Men's Synchronised 10m Platform Medal Ceremony

Saturday, August 6: 10am-12.30pm (few tickets remaining)

Men's 3m Springboard Preliminary

Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final

Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard Medal Ceremony

Saturday, August 6: 6pm-8.45pm (unavailable)

Men's 3m Springboard Final

Women's Synchronised 10m Platform Final

Men's 3m Springboard Medal Ceremony

Women's Synchronised 10m Platform Medal Ceremony

Sunday, August 7: 10am-1pm (few tickets remaining)

Men's 10m Platform Preliminary

Women's 3m Springboard Preliminary

Sunday, August 7: 5.30pm-8.30pm (few tickets remaining)

Men's 10m Platform Final

Women's 3m Springboard Final

Men's 10m Platform Medal Ceremony

Women's 3m Springboard Medal Ceremony

Monday, August 8: 10am-12.30pm (unavailable)

Mixed Synchronised 3m Springboard Final

Mixed Synchronised 10m Platform Final

Mixed Synchronised 3m Springboard Medal Ceremony